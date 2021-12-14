Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to hit the theatres this week and the hype for it in India is massive, to say the least. Within just a few hours, multiple booking sites crashed in the country, making it clear that this Marvel flick will earn big in India. According to the most recent report, PVR has already sold more than one lakh tickets in just one day and the numbers are increasing rapidly.

For the unversed, the upcoming Spider-Man movie will hit the theatres in India one day before its US release date. It stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead roles and has been directed by Michael Giacchino. The hype around the upcoming Marvel movie has a lot to do with the leaked spoilers which took the internet by storm last month. Rumour has it that this action-drama will bring together the three most-known Spider-Men of our time- Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the advance bookings for Spider-Man: No Way Home went wild within just three hours of its opening. The theatre chain PVR alone sold over 50,000 tickets within three hours and booking sites like BookMyShow and Paytm even ended up crashing within the next few hours. Even though there is a heavy spike in ticket prices, it is not stopping the audience from grabbing them as soon as possible.

According to the latest tweet put up by PVR, the theatre chain has already sold more than 1 lakh tickets for the first day and the counting is still in progress. The movie is breaking all records in India and looks like the makers took the right call by releasing it one day early in the country.

Setting new records on the first day!! Your friendly neighbourhood hero is swinging into action on the BIG SCREEN at PVR. Have you booked your tickets yet? Hurry, seats are filling FAST! #PVR #BackAtPVR #SpidermanAtPVR #spidermannowayhome #marvelstudios pic.twitter.com/fOnQLbJvxl — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) December 13, 2021

A few reports also suggest that the first-day earnings of Spider-Man: No Way Home might surpass the record set by Sooryavanshi post-pandemic. If the movie is up to the mark, the sales are expected to grow even further with multiple dubbed versions released in India.

