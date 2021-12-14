Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke is one of the most successful stars from the West. She’s been a part of the showbiz since 2009 but earned unprecedented fame after her portrayal as Daenerys Targaryen. Fans would often feel that the actress must have gone under the knife but that’s not true at all! Scroll below for all the details.

It is quite usual for celebrities across the world to have a part of them fixed if they aren’t happy with it. Many celebrities go under the knife to change certain features of themselves. The Kardashian-Jenners, Cardi B, Katy Perry, Britney Spears are some of the divas who’ve previously confessed to having used injections or similar things.

However, Emilia Clarke is totally against the idea. The Game Of Thrones star once told People magazine, “The idea of me putting my face in the hands of someone else with a knife, no, no, no. Don’t come at me with that. It’s not going to happen. Number one is the fear, and number two, I can’t do my job if I can’t move my face.”

Emilia Clarke continued, “If someone would tell me that they think that I needed something in order to be acceptable to the ridiculous beauty standards that society has set, I’m going to tell them to let themselves out. I’m not confident in how I look, but I am competent in telling someone who has an opinion on how I look that I’m not interested in hearing it.”

Meanwhile, Emilia has had near-death experiences in her life. The actress suffered two brain haemorrhages in the past and had a tough time with her surgeries.

