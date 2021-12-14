Spider-Man: No Way Home is just a few days away from its release, and the excitement amongst fans has reached its peak. Starring Tom Holland and the Spidey superhero, this is Marvel’s third venture into Tom’s version of the wall-crawler. It is also the fourth film of MCU Phase 4. While the hype is high and the air is filled with the anticipation of its release, Holland has compared it to Avengers movies.

Recently, the advance booking sites are crashing, and the tickets are getting sold out by the minute due to the rush. All of this can be slightly credited to the ongoing rumour of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appearing in the film.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the runtime of Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to recent reports, the runtime of the movie will be 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 21 seconds. It is further being said that the runtime of the English 3D version was certified ‘UA’ by CBFC on 7th December 2021.

The previous two standalone films of Tom Holland as the Spidey superhero, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, were 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 2 hours, 10 minutes long, respectively, making Spider-Man: No Way Home the longest amongst the three.

Recently, while comparing the movie to Avengers movies, Tom also said, “We were having these villains come back reprising these roles, the action sequences are much bigger, it’s much funnier, it’s much more emotional, the stakes are much higher. So it really did feel like we were kind of making this almost like an Avengers movie,”while appearing on The Project.

Other than Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Benedict Cumberbatch, Thomas Haden Church, J.K. Simmons, and more talented actors will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

