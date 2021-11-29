Idris Elba may be the next James Bond, but not how fans may expect him to be. Daniel Craig’s last Bond endeavour, No Time to Die, hit the theatres in September this year. Other than being one of the most anticipated movies of the year, it has also become the highest-grossing film of the year worldwide, earning around $733 million.

Many actors are now the frontrunners of who is going to be the next 007, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Regé-Jean Page. Dwayne Johnson also showed his interest in playing the character.

Idris Elba, who was also one of the names on the list, is now making the news as the actor joining the iconic franchise as the villain. As per one report by The Sun, a source has claimed that Elba has had more than one talk with the people behind the storied franchise. They are reportedly promising the fan-favourite actor a role in the upcoming instalment. The report also states that even though the next film is still in the early days of development, the producers seem set on casting the star.

“He won’t be the title character, but they do recognise the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next instalment,” says the source. Not a lot of information about the next James Bond movie has been revealed. But Idris Elba joining the cast in the next 007 movie has a big possibility.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland, who is next appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has also expressed his interest in wanting to play the role of Bond. While speaking on the Variety Award Circuit podcast, Holland said, “Ultimately as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond. So y’know, I’m just putting that out there. I mean I look pretty good in a suit! I’d be like a really short James Bond.”

James Bond fans will just have to wait and see if Idris Elba would be in the 007 films as a villain or not. If Elba is cast as Agent 007 in the next flick, it will make him the first black male actor to take up the mantle as Lashana Lynch was the first female black actress to play the role.

