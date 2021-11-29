Amid all the Hollywood relationships and couples there are, Scott Disick and his former wife and mother to his 3 children Kourtney Kardashian have forever dominated the headlines. The two started dating in 2006 and made their relationship public in 2007. But after years of being together, they announced their separation in 2015 sending shock waves across their fandoms. Now if the reports are to go by Scott is finding the special someone for him now and wants to settle down.

Scott who shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope, after their breakup in 2015 was single for the longest time. Most recently he started dating Sofia Richie and it felt like the two will take their relationship to the next level, but things went wrong and they separated too. Now a report says all his friends and exes being hitched is making Scott envious and he wants his match too.

“Scott Disick is starting to think more and more that he wants to find the one,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Granted, Kourtney was the one for a long time in his eyes, but as everyone has seen, they never sealed things with marriage and now that is long over. Speaking of things being over, Scott Disick is over it when it comes to dating because though he has fun times, it seems to lead to nothing more than a fling.”

“Scott Disick sees all his friends, his ex and everyone else finding love which is making him envious of having that for himself,” the insider continued. “The main problem is that it is hard for him to find someone because there is a lot of baggage that he even admits is something of a crutch for people to take the plunge and get involved with him. He wants to find something substantial in a relationship and in the upcoming year he would love for it to happen as he doesn’t always want to be dating.”

