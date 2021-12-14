Billie Eilish is a free spirit who doesn’t hold back when it comes back speaking about personal experiences. While the singer has earlier opened up about her struggles with anxiety disorder and more, she recently got candid about being down with COVID -19.

In a recent interaction, the singer spoke about contracting COVID-19 earlier this year. While stating that the virus could have killed her, she revealed that it was the vaccination that saved her. Read on to know all she had to say.

During her recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM (December 13), Billie Eilish opened up about suffering from COVID-19 back in August. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the singer revealed it happened to her after she had taken all of her vaccinations. She said, “I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for two months almost.”

Billie Eilish further explained to Stern, “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f—ing horrible.”

The singer, in the same conversation, said that the vaccination not only saved her life but also saved her near and dear ones. Calling it “f*cking amazing,” she said it “[saved] Finneas from getting it, it saved my parents from getting it, saved my friends from getting it.”

On being asked why she’s still coughing after her Saturday Night Live appearance (December 110, Eilish blamed the show’s veteran producer, Lorne Michaels. Talking about it, Billie Eilish said, “Lorne was sick, coughing everywhere. Mr. Lorne was coughing and coughing and coughing,” she whispered to Stern. She added that “Saturday was … one of the best days of my life. It was so much fun and so amazing and surreal and ridiculous.”

