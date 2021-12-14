Surveen Chawla is a much-loved actor who is not just liked for her versatile skills but also for her bold choice of roles. In a recent interaction with the media, the actor opened up on her casting couch experience and the details are disturbing and quite problematic. The actor also highlighted during the interaction that she faced major self-doubt after the incident.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Surveen was a well-known television actor before she ventured into the film industry. She made her debut with the popular television soap Kahiin Toh Hoga and went on to feature in a series of popular shows during that time. She was recently spotted playing a key role in the Netflix original Sacred Games, after which, she was also on a popular meme template.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with Radio Jockey Siddharth Kannan, Surveen Chawla revealed that she had a casting couch incident which left a deep mark on her confidence. She elaborated on how such incidents “get you in this space where you question yourself”. Suvreen revealed that it happened during her first film meeting in Mumbai where she was belittled about her appearance, weight, waistline, and even chest size.

Surveen Chawla condemned these practices and explained why such parameters must never define a female artists’ caliber. She is, however, of the stance that things have changed over the last few years. Now there are more open conversations about body shaming and mental health which is a good start at least.

In the past, Surveen Chawla had mentioned in a conversation with Pinkvilla that she was once asked to show her cl*avage and thighs by the directors. “A director wanted to see how my cl*avage looked. Another director wanted to see how my thighs looked”, she said.

On the work front, Surveen will soon be seen playing a key role in the upcoming show Decouples. The series stars R Madhavan in the lead role alongside actors like Atul Kumar and Srestha Banerjee.

Must Read: Netflix Slashes Streaming Prices By Massive 60%; Alia Bhatt Announces Dip From Rs 499 To 199!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube