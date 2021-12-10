R Madhavan is an impressive actor who has left a mark on all with roles in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tanu Weds Manu, Rang De Basanti, Guru and more. But did you know he went through a very similar situation in life as did his 3 Idiots’ character Farhan Qureshi?

In a recent chat, the actor revealed that his parents did not take it too well when he informed them that he wasn’t cut out for a conventional job. Read on to know all he had to say.

During a recent appearance on the YouTube channel Curly Tales, R Madhavan was quizzed if his family was happy about him becoming an actor. To this, the Guru actor said, “Oh, no, the scene from 3 Idiots is right out of my life. My mom and dad really wanted me to be an engineer and work for the Tatas and settle down there (Jamshedpur, where he was born).”

R Madhavan continued, “But I knew early on in my life that… I did not know what I was going to be but I did know that I didn’t want to live a routine life in Jamshedpur and do the same thing for 30 years in a row, which my dad did with a great amount of ease. That was not me.”

The actor added, “They were disappointed, they were distraught, they were, in fact, dismayed. My dad was driven to tears. I remember a line he said, ‘I wonder what I have done wrong with you’. I will never forget that. I remember telling him, ‘I don’t know what I want to be, appa, but I do know that I don’t want to be an engineer, doing the same job.’” He concluded, “He was stunned but I think that day, he knew that I will take care of myself, that I am a survivor.”

On the work front, R Madhavan will soon be seen in Rocketry. based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage, the film is scheduled to release on 1 April 2022. He is also currently busy with the promotions of the Netflix romantic comedy, Decoupled, co-starring Surveen Chawla. The show begin streaming on December 17.

