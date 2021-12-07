Celebrities all over the world often post selfies on their social media accounts to keep their fans updated and entertained. Similarly, R Madhavan is quite active on social media and often shares pictures on his official Instagram handle. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on his shirtless viral selfie and how his wife reacted to it. He also gave Hrithik Roshan’s reference for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

R Madhavan has an image of a romantic hero and has done some incredible work in the industry including films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tanu Weds Manu to name a few.

In a recent interview with Telegraph Online, R Madhavan opened up on his shirtless selfie on his Instagram handle and said, “I am embarrassed! I don’t know why it happens! I am not the most hot-looking guy, you know. Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God and he should have that appeal. I am in awe of him. Why I would have it, I really don’t understand. My wife has told me, ‘Can you please be age-appropriate and not drop these pictures?!’ Frankly, I can’t decode it, but I also don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth… let me just enjoy it for now (laughs).”

Revealing the reason behind sharing those selfies, R Madhavan said, “Now that you ask me, I don’t even know why I put up those pictures. I am questioning myself here. Is it to see if I still have it? Is it the fear that I am not being seen enough and that people will forget me? But I don’t do it too frequently now.”

Here’s the actor’s shirtless selfie from 2017 that he shared with a caption, “Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels …”

That’s one amazing selfie, we must say!

What are your thoughts on R Madhavan revealing his wife’s reaction to his shirtless selfie? Tell us in the comments below.

