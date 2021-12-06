Every now and then, Bollywood divas are under the radar over their stylish appearances. But it is a rare scenario when viewers would only praise their look. The same is the scenario with Disha Patani who is currently being trolled over her body-hugging dress at the Tadap screening. Scroll below for all the details.

Tadap starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty released last Friday. Ahead of the release, the makers conducted special screening for the industry members. Many starting from Salman Khan, Kajol, Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty amongst others graced the event to show their support.

However, netizens can’t stop sharing their opinion on Disha Patani. The Malang actress opted for a nut-brown bodycon dress. She complimented the look with a shoulder bag and golden heels. The actress looked stunning in her long waves as she posed for the cameras.

However, netizens felt like Disha Patani was looking unusual. Many commented on how she looks older in her latest appearance while some criticized her clothes.

A user wrote, “Ye madam apna tadap alag se lekar gyi hai tadap k screening pe waah didi waah”

Another commented, “I don’t think ke isne kbhi sab kapde pehne ho”

“Iska dressing sense aj tk samjh nhi aya,” a user wrote.

A netizen commented, “Isse achi kriti sanon lgti”

A user joked, “Inhe thand nhi lagti kya chahe kitni bhi hot samjhe khud ko लेकिन Thand”

A viewer called her “Plastic beauty”

Check out the look pulled off by Disha Patani below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe. The film starred her opposite Salman Khan.

She will be next seen in KTina and Ek Villain Returns.

