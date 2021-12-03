Star cast: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra & Sumit Gulati

Director: Milan Luthria

Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala, Fox Star Studios

Tadap Box Office Review: Expectations

To be honest, after watching songs and trailers, I didn’t really expect some mind-blowing content from the film. It looked like a typical Bollywood romantic drama with a bunch of songs. The songs did manage to click to some extent, but that’s all about it.

From the word go, the film was promoted to cater mainly to the youths. And thanks to Pritam’s music and backing of Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer did grab some attention and people were aware of it.

From the box office point of view, Tadap has got itself a segment of reliable audience and that’s youngies. So, the first impression suggests that the film might fare well at the ticket windows.

Tadap Box Office Review: Impact

Suniel Shetty‘s son has got a launching vehicle in the form of tried and tested formula of remakes. Yes, the film is an official remake of the Telugu hit, RX 100. However, it lacks the punch that the original one had. The same story of love and betrayal (there’s a surprise in this case, but no spoilers here!) has been presented multiple times. It’s old wine in a recycled bottle, to say the least!

Speaking of the performances, Ahan did a fair job in most of the parts of the film but went over the board in some. However, college students (in a theatre where I watched the film) were absolutely loving him, especially in fight scenes. Tara Sutaria has a pleasant screen presence and her magic is seen on the big screen. Nothing to talk much about her performance.

Tadap Box Office Review: Final Verdict

It is a passable affair, but it’s a kind of a film, couples and college students love watching. We have seen in the past, how films like Half Girlfriend have earned moolah by banking on its music. This is the same case!

With nothing much in theatres, Tadap has a scope of earning 30-35 crores at the box office. It will face a dent due to winter cold waves during night shows. It’s totally reliable on the youth audience factor as the family audience would prefer Antim over it.

