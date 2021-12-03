There is a lot happening in the Bigg Boss 15 house since the last few days and looks like the drama will go on for a while now. A bunch of wildcards were recently brought into the house to spice things up and that is exactly what they have been up to. A high-voltage fight recently broke out between Devolveena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty over a task and looks like ex-contestant Afsana Khan is happy with what went down.

For the unversed, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee joined the BB house this week along with a few other contestants. In the latest episode of the show, Devoleena and Shamita Shetty can be seen indulging in a fight that turns ugly within just a few minutes. At one point, the housemates had to intervene and pull them away from each other to make sure they do not get physical.

The promo of the Bigg Boss 15 episode was recently released and one of the many people to drop a comment was ex-contestant Afsana Khan. She targeted Shamita directly and called the incident her ‘karma’ for treating Afsana the wrong way. She also hailed Devoleena and asked her to stay strong in the house.

One of the four comments read, “Maine bola tha muje dukhi mat krna let’s see Shamita aunty Abhi picture baki hain ✌️ good job @Devoleena dabna nai iss se yeh har ik ko dabati hain ke mre hisaab se chalo eisa nai hota shamita aunty teri asliayat bhar aggyi tu ghar aja acha hoga tere liye 😜😀”

Here are a few more!

Afsana Khan commented on ColorsTv IG post about #ShamitaShetty faints and her fight with Devoleena. She even praised Devo for doing so…..👇👇 pic.twitter.com/6fmQuOzpxO — Biggboss15 (@biggboss15_) December 3, 2021

Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. After Afsana was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 15 house, she openly blamed Shamita for triggering her and even accused the makers of being biased towards her. However, her recent comment rant seems to be getting mixed reactions from the people.

