Ever since Nia Sharma came into the limelight after doing, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, the actress has been on the news for various reasons. For the past one year, the actress is away from the TV and she was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi last year. In the latest interview, the actress reveals why she’s not doing daily soaps and how she’s getting affected due to lack of work.

After winning Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, the Jamai Raja star was seen in the music video, Do Ghoont, and she entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as the boss lady.

In a candid conversation with a media portal, Nia Sharma shares what’s keeping her away from doing television shows, “Honestly there’s not much work that has come my way. I’m not consciously keeping away, but this year no project has materialized for me. I don’t know why nothing is coming my way. Nobody has approached me!”

Although Nia Sharma is working on a number of music videos, the actress confesses that “Not having work gets you low. I’m not out of work, but when you sit home for a long time, it gets to your head, you start thinking ‘what next?’ It hits you once in a day.”

“I try staying positive and gather myself up. I’ve worked hard for such a long time, so even if I sit at my place for some time, doesn’t mean I’ve hit a low of my life,” she added.

Further Nia Sharma was asked what she desires next, she responds, “I want to be a boss lady. I want to do bigger projects; I want my work to do the talking. I want to get into business and be the woman who makes shit loads of money.”

