Bigg Boss 15 is all about rivalry, arguments and physical aggression. Not one but every contestant at one point of a time went ahead got into a physical fight with other contestants. Similarly, another fight broke between Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra, where the latter seems to have kicked Pratik in an inappropriate manner.

Former Splitsvilla contestants’ sister, Prerna Sehajpal who has been constantly supporting and helping her brother garner maximum support and votes. She shared the clip, where she asked makers to take strict action against the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actor.

In the video Karan Kundrra can be seen pushing and kicking Pratik Sehajpal aggressively, sharing her reaction, Prerna wrote, “Check the audacity of this so-called mentor to kick someone so inappropriately! How dare he! He is always physical in all the tasks, haar dekhi nahi jaati inse and then he gets physical. My blood is boiling, strict action should be taken before someone gets severely hurt. Pratik Stands Strong.”

Along with Prerna, Pratik Sehjpal’s fans are disappointed with Karan Kundrra’s behaviour as earlier too, the actor choke slammed him during the task. Fans were also upset then because even Salman Khan didn’t bash Karan for his unruly behaviour.

A fan wrote, “Victim card? He got bodyshamed, he faught alone Against BULLIES, got chockslammed still didn’t cry. During Wkv host got bashed badly, host went on his career, abused him on still didn’t cry there (In front of host) He also has emotion naa Kitna sahega? PRATIK STANDS STRONG,” while another wrote, “Salman Sir we really want you bash this Karan Kundra and Umer for their continuous aggression and physical violence,” a third user shared, “My heart broke into million pieces watching this.. Man how helpless he is that he is crying that makers are not doing anything @BiggBoss @ColorsTV enough of this injustice, evict the wrongdoers and give him the justice he deserves.”

