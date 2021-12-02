Bigg Boss 15 is as much in the news for its physical and verbal violence as it is for the different comments the contestants make and the relationships they share. Now evicted contestant Vishal Kotian created an uproar when he roasted Raqesh Bapat on the show and said ‘Bada haath mara,’ an indirect implication of why he and co-contestant Shamita Shetty were dating.

Vishal not only received backlash from netizens for this statement but Shamita’s mom, Sunanda Shetty, also slammed the reality star for the same. Post his exit from the show, Koimoi caught up with Mr Kotian on zoom and asked him about the same.

When asked to justify his ‘Bada haath mara’ comment on Raqesh Bapat in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Vishal Kotian said, “First of all, jab maine yeh commnet kiya tha uske teen hafte baad logo ne react kiya. Kyuki shayad koi chahta tha bahar se ki iss mudde ko uthaye.” He continued, “Bahot simple si baat hai, yeh ek ek roast mein kiya gaya tha. Uss roast mein maine 7 bhaiyo ki baat ki thi – Satte Pe Satta ka scene hai jab (Amitabh) Bachchan saab apne 7 bhaiyo ke baare mein baat karta hai.”

The now-evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant added, “Toh maine Simba ke liye bola, Umar ke liye bola, Nishant ke liye bola, Kundrra ke liye bola – unke gharwalo ne kuch nahi bola. Raqesh ke bare mein… kya chor ki daadi mein tinka wali baat thi?” Vishal Kotian further stated, “Muje samaj mein nahi aati hai aisa kyu logo ne uthchala. Aur dusri baat, ek roast mein ki gayi hui baat roast tak hi rak.”

Talking about the issue further, Vishal said, “Raqesh khud actor hai, Raqesh khud samjhenge. yeh Raqesh ki ki hui baat nahi hai. Mai janta hu Bapat ko. Bapat chalu insaan hai, jab mai milungi woh khud bolega tunne aacha kiya tha woh role, improptu kiya tha. Kyuki yaha log toh likhe karte hai roast, mai toh improptu kiya tha.”

Adding that Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhatt informed Shamita Shetty of the roast Vishal Kotian did, the evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestants said, “Shamita ko isse koi problem nahi hai. Shamita ke samne bhi maine yeh scene kar ke dhikhaya. jab bhai ko problem nahi hai, behen ko problem nahi hai, toh mai baki logo ko jawaab kyu du? Mujhe koi farak nahi padta. He concluded by saying, “Toh iss bare mein mai na kissi ko jawaab dena chahunga, kyuki roast ki baat hai agar toh Kapil Sharma ko ab tak jail mein hona chahiye. Har kissi ko roast karta hai woh insaan, par uski roast pe hassi aati hai, mazza aata hai.”

Talking about the roast, the evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant spoke about Bharti saying that it looked like Vishal’s lips were on Shamita Shetty during her visit. Stating that he found the statement/roast funny, Vishal Kotian spoke about how his family could have dealt with it. He said, “Iss baat ko agar mere gharwale muddhe banana chahiye aur bole ki ‘bhai behen ke beech mein aapne aisa kyu kaha. Kaisa kaha ke ek bhai ke lips ek behen ke lips pe hai. Kitna gaalt hai yeh.’ Mere gharwale samajdaar hai toh iss baat pe mudda nahi uthaenge. Shamita ka pata nahi mujhe agar kissine muddha uthaya, lekin mere gharwale bahot samajdar hai.”

He wrapped up his answer saying, “Shamita interlligent hai. Usse mere isse koi problem nahi hai. Bhai-behen ka rishta jaisa hai waisa ha. In fact agle din maine uss egaley laga ke bola ‘meri behen hai toh maal.’ Aur usne mujhe pappi bhi di. Bhai-behen ka rishta hota hi hai aisa, nok-jhok ka. Jab meri behen ko koi problem nahi hai, mujhe usse koi problem nahi hai, toh baki kissi ko jawaab kyu du?

Watch his video with us here:

What are your thoughts on Vishal Kotian’s justification? Let us know in the comments. Also, for more news, updates and exclusives, stay tuned to Koimoi.

