Brahma Mishra Aka Lalit From Mirzapur Passes Away
Mirzapur Star Brahma Mishra Who Played The Character Of Lalit Is No More ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Mirzapur seasons 1 and 2 became fan favourites in no time after their release. Just like season 1, the makers left the second season with a cliffhanger. With no updates as of now, the audiences just have to wait. Meanwhile, those who have watched the show definitely remember the actor Brahma Mishra aka Lalit. Sadly the actor is no more with us.

Advertisement

The actor played the sidekick of Munna Tripathi in the Amazon Prime show. His character gets killed in one of the later episodes.

Advertisement

As of now, the reason behind Brahma Mishra aka Lalit’s death is still unknown. The actor became famous after Divyendu Sharma’s character Munna in Mirzapur 2 rhymes his name in a very funny manner which went viral like wildfire.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by Divyendu Sharma on his Instagram, sharing a picture with Brahma Mishra, the actor wrote, “RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more Let’s pray for him, everyone.”

Fans, actors and industry colleagues of Brahma Mishra have been constantly sharing condolence messages. A fan wrote, “Getting sad news of the demise of actor #BrahmaMishra aka Lalit from Amazon’s Mirzapur. May his soul rest in peace. A wonderful artist gone from the world,” while another wrote, “A very powerful actor, who had portrayed the importance of a right hand of the protagonist,” a third user wrote, “Rest in Peace actor Brahma Mishra Folded hands thank you for entertaining us with your great performances. Will forever be missed. Brahma Mishra’s last post on facebook “मोह का क्षय हो जाने को ही मोक्ष कहते है”

As per reports, the police found Brahma Mishra’s semi decomposed body from his flat in Versova, Mumbai. Currently, his body has been sent for an autopsy to Cooper Hospital.

Apart from Mirzapur, the actor was known for his performance in Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Kesari.

Must Read: Inside Edge 3: Vivek Oberoi Raises The Excitement Ahead Of The Show’s Premiere

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out