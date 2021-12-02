As the release of Inside Edge 3 inches closer, the audience’s excitement with regards to Vivek Oberoi’s character of Vikrant Dhawan is reaching new heights every day as he is one of the more stout characters arcs in the story.

Talking about the journey of this character so far in the show, Vivek says, “It just feels like yesterday that we came together for this cracker of a series and it’s already the third season! As a character, I feel Vikrant Dhawan’s twisted mind has a unique fan following and I’m glad that he has progressed with the story, with new facets of his personality unraveling every season.”

Laying bare the course of his character in the upcoming season, Vivek Oberoi says, “This season, he is prepared for something big and won’t stop at anything till he crosses the line. You peer into his past, to see the scars that are not visible to the eye.. that make him the darkness that he is!”

“The trailer is just a tiny glimpse into all the drama and twists that are set to unfold in ‘Inside Edge 3’, with new characters and hidden truths adding further quirks. As always, it has been a blast working with the team and I hope the energy reflects on the screen and resonates strongly with the audience like the earlier seasons”, Vivek Oberoi concludes.

The third season of the show, created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varna, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 3.

