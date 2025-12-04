Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer Mastiii 4 is getting sandwiched between multiple big releases in Bollywood. Amid all the chaos, there’s good news. Milap Zaveri’s directorial has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing adult film of all time in Bollywood. But will it take over the 8th spot? Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 13

According to estimates, Mastiii 4 added 5 lakhs to the kitty on day 13. It witnessed a drop of 58% compared to 12 lakhs garnered on the second Monday. It was already facing competition from De De Pyaar De 2. Tere Ishk Mein joined the battle last week, and Dhurandhar will also pose competition starting tomorrow.

Amid the fight for footfalls, Vivek Oberoi’s film has accumulated 14.85 crore net at the Indian box office in 13 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 17.52 crores.

Check out the week-wise box office collection (India net) below:

Week 1: 13.85 crores

Week 2: 1 crore

Total: 14.85 crores

Now the 3rd highest-grossing film in the franchise!

Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani’s trio has surpassed their last release, Great Grand Masti, at the Indian box office. Their 2016 adult comedy had garnered 13 crores in its lifetime.

Take a look at the Masti franchise at the Indian box office:

Grand Masti (2013): 102.5 crores Masti (2004): 20.28 crores Mastiii 4 (2025): 14.85 crores Great Grand Masti (2016): 13 crores

Will it surpass Dev D?

The next target is to beat the 2009 film Dev D and emerge as the 8th highest adult-comedy grosser in Bollywood. However, there will be a further reduction in screen count due to the arrival of Dhurandhar tomorrow. That will leave the target out of reach, despite the margin of only 45 lakhs.

Take a look at the top 10 adult comedy grossers in Bollywood (India net collection):

Grand Masti (2013): 102.5 crores Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum (2012): 45 crores Mastizaade (2016): 38.42 crores The Shaukeens (2014): 32.06 crores Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016): 30.25 crores Masti (2004): 20.28 crores Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005): 15.34 crores Dev D (2009): 15.30 crores Mastiii 4: 14.85 crores Great Grand Masti (2016): 13 crores

Mastiii 4 Box Office Summary Day 13

India net: 14.85 crores

India gross: 17.52 crores

