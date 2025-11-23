Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, is maintaining a steady pace at the Indian box office. Despite strong competition, it made the second-best opening in the franchise. Now, within 48 hours, the adult comedy has garnered 35% of Great Grand Masti’s lifetime collection. Scroll below for the exciting day 2 report!

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the production figures, Mastiii 4 accumulated 2.75 crores on day 2. It remained on similar lines as 2.75 crores (revised) minted on the opening day. The critic reviews were mixed, but clearly, the audience is pouring love for the adult comedy franchise. There’s competition from De De Pyaar De 2, 120 Bahadur, and other Bollywood releases, but it is surpassing all the obstacles.

The net box office collection in India surges to 5.50 crore net after two days. It is expected to showcase another jump on Sunday, getting closer to the double-digit zone. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 6.49 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 2.75 crores

Day 2: 2.75 crores

Total: 5.50 crores

It’s a battle against Great Grand Masti!

Back in 2016, the third installment, Great Grand Masti, had finished its box office run in India, amassing 16 crores net. Within 48 hours of theatrical release, Mastiii 4 has earned around 35% of its lifetime collection. It could soon surpass its predecessor and emerge as the 3rd highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Post that, it would be a race against the OG 2004 film, Masti, which raked in 20.28 crores in its theatrical journey.

Mastiii 4 Box Office Summary Day 2

India net: 5.50 crores

India gross: 6.49 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akhanda 2 Hindi Trailer Review: Forget Poor VFX, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Dialogues Made Me Go “Bolna Kya Chahte Ho?” – May Lord Shiva Save Them!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News