Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar 2 is swiftly achieving new feats at the Indian box office. A routine drop in collection on the second Friday was expected. Despite that, Anshul Sharma’s directorial has emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood romantic film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

The ticket windows have gotten congested with the arrival of 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4. It has also led to a reduction of screen count in order to make way for the new releases. According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 added 3.87 crores to the kitty on day 8. It maintained a steady hold, with only an 8.51% drop, compared to the 4.23 crores garnered the previous day.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 61.65 crores after 8 days. R Madhavan co-starrer is mounted on an official budget of 135 crores. The makers have recovered 46% of the estimated investments through the theatrical run already. Including GST, the gross earnings come to 72.74 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1 – 9.45 crores

Day 2 – 13.77 crores

Day 3 – 15.21 crores

Day 4 – 4.77 crores

Day 5 – 5.94 crores

Day 6 – 4.41 crores

Day 7 – 4.23 crores

Day 8 – 3.87 crores

Total – 61.65 crores

Beats Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s lifetime!

In only 8 days, Ajay Devgn’s film has surpassed the domestic lifetime earnings of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (57.48 crores). It is now the 4th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. The next target is to surpass Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.81 crores). It needs only 13.16 crores more in the kitty, and a considerable gap will be covered during the second weekend.

Here are the top 10 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.59 crores* Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 61.65 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores Loveyapa: 7.69 crores

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 61.65 crores

Budget recovery: 46%

India gross: 72.74 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

