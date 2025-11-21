Mastiii 4 has made a decent opening at the box office, and the occupancy of the morning show suggests that the film might have a good opening number when it comes to the opening numbers of other adult comedies of Bollywood. It has registered a decent occupancy considering its genre and competition from 120 Bahadur!

Great Grand Masti’s Opening Day

The predecessor, Great Grand Masti, registered an opening day collection of 2.5 crore at the box office. The fourth instalment of this franchise has managed to earn 64% of its predecessor’s opening in the first 8 hours itself!

Mastiii 4 Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening Day, Mastiii 4 registered an occupancy of almost 5 – 6% in the theaters for the morning show. It is expected to grow in the evening and the night shows. The film has already earned almost 1.6 crore till 5 PM. However, the true test will be the weekend numbers of the film, which will decide its fate at the box office!

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, the official synopsis of the film says, “Three unhappy husbands plan to leave their boring marriages. Their bold scheme offers liberation and thrill, but the aftermath takes surprising turns.” Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, the film has been one of the most talked about adult comedy franchises of Bollywood!

Mastiii 4 Day 1 Ticket Sales

After a pre-sale of almost 12K on BookMyShow, Mastiii 4 has registered a ticket sale of 14.7K on day 1 on BMS from 9 AM to 5 PM. This number might cross 20K+ sales on day 1 owing to the pace of the film. Waiting for the final numbers to arrive!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

