Mass Jathara has concluded its three-week theatrical run, and so far, it has been a disappointing ride. Released amid decent expectations, the film has failed to reach even a respectable total and is already nearing the end of its run. For Sreeleela, it is another major setback, as it is her third consecutive failure at the Indian box office in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did Mass Jathara earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

The Tollywood action comedy entertainer received mixed to negative reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it fetched mostly disappointing word-of-mouth. As a result, the film never achieved the desired pace and declined after the opening weekend. In the 6-day opening week, it earned 14.55 crores. In the second week, it dropped brutally and added just 2.56 crores to the tally. In the third week, it earned only 1.38 crores.

Overall, Mass Jathara has earned an estimated 18.49 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 21.81 crores. From here, the film will make dismal earnings and close its run at 19.5-20.5 crore net.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (6-day) – 14.55 crores

Week 2 – 2.56 crores

Week 3 – 1.38 crores

Total – 18.49 crores

It’s Sreeleela’s third consecutive failure in 2025!

2025 has been a poor year for Sreeleela as none of her films worked at the Indian box office. Her first release of the year, Robinhood, tanked badly, earning only 12.28 crore net. It was followed by Junior, which earned only 10.29 crore net and was declared a flop.

Mass Jathara was expected to give her comeback, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 40 crores. It needed a net collection of 40 crores to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure, but as we can see, it’ll fall way short of its target collection. So, the actress has delivered her third back-to-back failure in 2025.

