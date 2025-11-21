Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has concluded its opening week. The romantic-comedy has comfortably crossed Bhool Chuk Maaf to score the #3 opening week collection of 2025 among romantic releases of 2025. Scroll below for the day 7 report!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to the official update, Anshul Sharma’s directorial earned 4.23 crores on day 7. It maintained a steady hold despite the mid-week blues, with a minimal drop from 4.41 crores garnered on Wednesday. There’s also competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Haq, among others. The ticket windows will get further congested starting today, due to the arrival of 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4.

The overall earnings at the domestic box office have now surged to 57.78 crores. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer was mounted on an official production budget of 135 crores. In 7 days, the makers have recovered 42.8% of their investments.

Check out the revised day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1 – 9.45 crores

Day 2 – 13.77 crores

Day 3 – 15.21 crores

Day 4 – 4.77 crores

Day 5 – 5.94 crores

Day 6 – 4.41 crores

Day 7 – 4.23 crores

Total – 57.78 crores

Clocks #3 romantic opening week of 2025 in Bollywood

The DDPD sequel performed much better than Param Sundari, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and most Bollywood romantic releases of 2025. However, it remained behind Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in its opening week.

Check out the opening week collection of the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025:

Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 62.38 (10 days) De De Pyaar De 2: 57.78 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 45.41 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 44 crores (8 days)

Param Sundari (41.67 crores) is now out of the top 5.

Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 53.14 crores

Budget recovery: 42.8%

India gross: 67.93 crores

