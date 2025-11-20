Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, has completed a 30-day run in theaters, and so far, it has been a glorious ride. Released amid minimal expectations, the film exploded at the box office and emerged as a big success story. Standing against a big competitor like Thamma, it has performed really well, minting impressive profits. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Bollywood romantic drama was theatrically released on October 21, 2025. It opened to mostly negative reviews from critics. However, it found appreciation among the masses in B and C centers, which helped it post a strong total on the board. According to the latest collection update, the film earned an estimated 15 lakh on its 30th day, a slight drop from the 20 lakh it earned on its 29th day.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a massive success at the Indian box office!

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned an estimated 85.43 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 100.8 crores. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 25 crores. If we compare the budget and the net collection, it is enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 60.43 crores. Calculated further, it equals 241.72% returns, thus securing a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 85.43 crores

ROI – 60.43 crores

ROI% – 241.72%

Verdict – Super hit

How much did the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer earn globally?

As mentioned above, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned 100.8 crore gross in India. In the overseas market, too, it exceeded expectations and has earned 16.5 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 30-day worldwide box office collection stands at 117.3 crore gross.

After spending a month in theaters, the romantic drama has now slowed down at the box office and is heading for a closing collection of 117.5-118 crore gross globally.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 85.43 crores

India gross – 100.8 crores

Overseas gross – 16.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 117.3 crores

