Dhurandhar aims to be the next big thing from Bollywood, and the excitement is in the air. Recently, the much-awaited trailer of the film was dropped, and due to its powerful content, it stormed the internet. Scheduled to arrive in theaters next month, the magnum opus has the potential to set the cash registers ringing and rake in hefty numbers at the Indian box office. Also, with this upcoming film, R Madhavan hopes to reach a significant milestone in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For Madhavan, the run in the post-COVID era has been disappointing so far. Even though he fetched rave reviews for playing different characters, the same success wasn’t reflected in box office numbers. Out of all his theatrical releases, he has achieved one clean success in the form of Shaitaan. However, in terms of cumulative collection, he has amassed a decent total and is chasing a major milestone in the domestic market.

R Madhavan enjoys a decent box office total in the post-COVID era

Including the latest release, De De Pyaar De 2, R Madhavan has been part of five theatrical releases post-COVID. It started with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which did a business of 34.4 crores. Dhokha: Round D Corner earned 3.25 crores. It was followed by Shaitaan, which amassed 151 crores. Kesari Chapter 2 earned 94.48 crores. De De Pyaar De 2 is currently running in theatres and has earned an estimated 53.14 crores.

Indian box office collection of R Madhavan’s post-COVID releases:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – 34.4 crores

Dhokha: Round D Corner – 3.25 crores

Shaitaan – 151 crores

Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crores

De De Pyaar De 2 – 53.14 crores

Total – 336.27 crores

Overall, R Madhavan enjoys a cumulative net collection of 336.27 crores at the Indian box office with his post-COVID releases. From here, the veteran actor needs 163.73 crores more to reach a major milestone of 500 crores. De De Pyaar De 2 is still running in theaters and is expected to add another 20-30 crores. So, Dhurandhar will need to cover less than 145 crores.

Will Dhurandhar help R Madhavan reach a significant milestone?

Considering the star cast and scale, Dhurandhar has the potential to rake in comfortably over 300 crores in India. With solid content in the offering, it might surprise everyone by minting insane numbers. Therefore, the target of slightly below 145 crores appears achievable. Even with a decent word of mouth, the magnum opus will help R Madhavan reach the 500 crore milestone.

