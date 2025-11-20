Kaantha continues to maintain a steady pace but at lower levels. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, P. Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati in key roles, the film began its journey on a decent note, but subsequently failed to show any major turnaround. As a result, despite being in theaters for almost a week, the film’s fate remains unclear, and considerable effort is needed. Amid this, it is set to record the 4th biggest opening week collection for Dulquer in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed day 6 report!

How much did Kaantha earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Kollywood period mystery thriller is showing a steady hold on weekdays, but the overall collection is underwhelming. Coming to the latest collection update, the film earned an estimated 1.64 crores on its first Wednesday, day 6, showing a drop of 11.35% from its day 5’s 1.85 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 19.14 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 22.58 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.35 crores

Day 2 – 5 crores

Day 3 – 4.5 crores

Day 4 – 1.8 crores

Day 5 – 1.97 crores

Day 6 – 1.64 crores

Total – 17.62 crores

Set to record the 4th biggest week one for Dulquer Salmaan post-COVID

Kaantha has already earned 17.62 crores, and today, on day 7, it is expected to add another 1.4-1.5 crores, thus concluding the first week at 19.02-19.12 crores. With this, the film is set to record the 4th biggest opening week for Dulquer Salmaan in the post-COVID era. It will surpass King Of Kotha (17.54 crores) to reach the 4th spot.

Take a look at the first week collection of Dulquer Salmaan’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Lucky Baskhar (8-day) – 41.1 crores Sita Ramam – 27.05 crores Kurup – 26.6 crores King Of Kotha – 17.54 crores Chup – 10.5 crores Hey Sinamika – 4.13 crores

