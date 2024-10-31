Lucky Baskhar Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Maganti Srinath, Addanki Rohit, Kishore Raju Vasistha, Ramki

Director: Venky Atluri

What’s Good: Nearly everything came together in this film: the early ’90s period setting, the background score, and Dulquer Salmaan‘s outstanding performance all worked perfectly.

What’s Bad: The first song feels unnecessary and disrupts the film’s flow. By this point, the characters and their lives have already been well established, and the song reiterates what we already know, adding little value to the narrative.

Loo Break: Feel free to take a short break during the song mentioned above, but I suggest not taking any breaks except during the interval.

Watch or Not?: This film is highly recommended, but whether it warrants a theatrical visit is up to you. The film is a solid entertainer, particularly for family audiences, as it needs fight sequences or unnecessary elements that detract from the core plot. If you’re looking for a good family movie, catch it in theaters; otherwise, it’s worth waiting to watch at home.

Language: Telugu

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 162 Minutes

Lucky Baskhar follows the life of a typical middle-class man, burdened by financial struggles and dreams of a promotion from his job as a bank clerk. Baskhar navigates the daily challenges of supporting his family, which includes his younger brother, younger sister, his ailing father, who is partially paralyzed due to a stroke, as well as his wife and their seven-year-old child. When Baskhar unexpectedly becomes wealthy, the story delves into how this windfall alters his perspective and lifestyle. The film thoughtfully explores how money can transform one’s outlook and how society views the wealthy and those without wealth.

Lucky Baskhar Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script of Lucky Baskhar is exceptionally well-crafted, featuring well-defined characters, though Baskhar’s siblings could be more developed. Nevertheless, they effectively contribute to the plot despite their limited screen time. The film introduces its characters and Baskhar’s job through an informative voiceover, which proves valuable in tying up loose ends by the end and enhancing the understanding of the conclusion. While the ending may seem slightly unconvincing and even absurd, mainly regarding a necessary procedure unknown to upper management, Baskhar’s motivations are well-established, providing a solid rationale for his actions.

The plot gains credibility by introducing the character of Baskhar’s father and his former profession. If someone had approached this with a ‘woke’ perspective, Baskhar’s father might not have existed, and his wife would have taken on his role instead. However, the scriptwriter recognizes the importance of such characters. Baskhar’s wife, Sumathi, is well-developed, and her limited screen time contributes to the film’s pacing, preventing it from feeling lengthy. This choice enhances the overall flow of the story. The script is tight and engaging, avoiding bloat or sluggishness.

Lucky Baskhar Movie Review: Star Performance

The first person to commend is Dulquer Salmaan, who delivers an exceptional performance in this film. After the setback of King of Kotha in the Malayalam film industry, this role marks a remarkable comeback for him. He fully embodies his character, bringing authenticity and depth to every scene.

Meenakshi Chaudhary also shines as she convincingly portrays the life of a typical housewife. Whether expressing anger or joy, her performance feels genuine and relatable, beautifully capturing her character’s essence.

Additionally, every actor in the film fits seamlessly into their roles, creating a cohesive and believable ensemble. All of the performances feel in the right place; instead, each actor enhances the story and adds to the overall richness of the film.

Lucky Baskhar Movie Review: Direction, Music

Direction is one of the most crucial elements in any film, as the director’s role is to unify all aspects of the production. Aside from minor hiccups and a few logical errors that only the most observant viewers might catch in Lucky Baskhar, everything else comes together quite nicely. Writer-director Venky Atluri truly shines in this regard. He expertly navigates the challenges of setting the film in the early ’90s.

The music also significantly enhances the film’s overall feel. Compelling music should complement the viewing experience without being overly noticeable; in this case, it perfectly strikes that balance. The score elevates the emotional moments and creates the right ambiance when needed. Kudos to G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Lucky Baskhar Movie Review: The Last Word

In conclusion, Lucky Baskhar is a heartfelt portrayal of middle-class struggles and triumphs, brought to life by solid performances and skilled direction.

Lucky Baskhar Trailer

Lucky Baskhar released on 31st October, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Lucky Baskhar.

