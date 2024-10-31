Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar is the one noteworthy release from Tollywood this Diwali. The film has arrived in theatres now, and as far as early reactions are concerned, it is receiving a thumbs-up from the audience. Even before the film was released, it had created good ground for itself due to positive inside reports, leading to a boost in advance booking. Let’s see where it stands at the Indian box office in terms of day 1 prediction!

Helmed by Venky Atluri, the Tollywood period crime thriller also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, and others in key roles. Dulquer is a rising star in the Telugu film industry and has a set of his own audience. Also, as there’s no major competition in Telugu states, other than Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, the film was expected to mark a good start. But is it heading in the right direction? Let’s find out!

Talking about the advance booking for day 1, Lucky Baskhar closed its pre-sales at 1.25 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. It includes over 77,000 sold-out tickets across the nation. The business majorly came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which contributed 0.48 crore gross and 0.23 crore gross, respectively.

It’s not huge, but it’s a decent response for Lucky Baskhar. However, as early reviews and audience feedback are mostly positive, the film is expected to attract more footfalls through over-the-counter ticket sales. Also, the ongoing festive season is expected to provide an impetus.

Considering pre-sales and reactions, Lucky Baskhar is aiming to lock its day 1 at 4-6 crore net at the Indian box office. If the actual collection comes in the same range, it’ll be a decent start, and there will be a need for a big jump over the weekend. For the unversed, Dulquer’s Sita Ramam earned 2.85 crore net on day 1, which later went on to grab a solid number with consistent footfalls. In comparison to this, Dulquer’s latest release is eyeing a 40-110% higher opening.

