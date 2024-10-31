Naomi Scott starrer Smile 2, a psychological supernatural horror flick, is defying the odds at the box office as it held its #2 position at the US box office. The film is also expected to stay at that position in the coming week. Scroll below for the latest box office detail.

It was at the top spot last week until the release of Venom: The Last Dance, which pushed it to #2. It’s getting solid competition from Terrifier 3, which is performing enormously well. Not only is the movie being praised by the critics and audience, but Naomi’s character, Skye Riley, is also being helmed as one of the greatest fictional pop stars. The first film was also highly praised and is among the hidden gems of movies.

The R-rated horror sequel is on a roll at the US box office, even though it is facing so many movies. Soon, tentpole movies, including Gladiator II, Wicked Part 1, and Moana 2, will also arrive at the cinemas. Red One, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, will also be released next month, and by then, Smile 2 is expected to reach the end of its theatrical run. This spooky season will keep the audience who seek chilling experiences this Halloween season.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Naomi Scott starrer Smile 2 collected a decent $1.3 million on the second Tuesday. It also experienced a drop of 54.7% drop from last Tuesday. However, its predecessor earned $2.1 million, with a drop of 30.1% on its 2nd Tuesday. The sequel has reached a $43.1 million cume in the United States. It is eyeing for $60 million-$70 million in North America.

The movie also earned $43 million at the international box office, taking its worldwide cume to $86.10 million. It had a reported budget of $28 million. Smile 2, led by Naomi Scott, was released in the US on October 18.

