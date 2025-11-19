Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is just 9 days away from hitting the big screens. Following a terrific reception to the recently released trailer, expectations for the upcoming romantic drama are high, and it is expected to kick off its Indian box office run on a good note. Among the top openers of director Aanand L Rai, it aims to secure a spot in the top three. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming romantic drama marks the reunion of Dhanush and Rai after Atrangi Re. However, Atrangi Re directly arrived on OTT, and the duo’s last theatrical release was Raanjhanaa. Upon its release, Raanjhanaa was a commercial success and also enjoyed favorable reviews from critics. Due to such a past, movie buffs are hoping for another winner from the duo.

Tere Ishk Mein is expected to open well at the Indian box office

Tere Ishk Mein has created a good first impression with a powerful trailer, so despite being a non-holiday release, it is likely to open well at the Indian box office. As of now, it appears to be in a comfortable position to achieve a start of 7 crore+. A double-digit start will depend on how the film maintains the hype from hereon until it reaches its release day. Also, initial word of mouth will be crucial for it.

To comfortably join Aanand L Rai’s top 3 openers

So, as of now, Tere Ishk Mein looks certain to be the third biggest opener of Aanand L Rai, surpassing Raanjhanaa (5.12 crores). There’s also an outside chance of overtaking Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns (8.75 crores) and securing the second spot. Shah Rukh Khan-led Zero (20.14 crores) to remain at the top spot.

Take a look at the top openers of Aanand L Rai:

Zero – 20.14 crores Tanu Weds Manu Returns – 8.75 crores Raanjhanaa – 5.12 crores Tanu Weds Manu – 3.25 crores

More about the film

The Bollywood romantic drama is scheduled to release on November 28. It is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Colour Yellow and T-Series. Apart from the Hindi version, it will also release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

