Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has become a talk of the town all of a sudden. Yesterday, on November 14, the trailer was unveiled, and it grabbed the attention for all the right reasons. The Kollywood star is making his big-screen comeback in Bollywood after a long time, and is geared up to deliver it big at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed trailer impact story!

Marks the reunion of Dhanush and Aanand L Rai

The upcoming Bollywood romantic drama marks the reunion of Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai after 3 years. The duo last collaborated on Atrangi Re, which was released in 2021. Their first film, Raanjhanaa (2013), was a box office success, and Atrangi Re enjoyed a good response upon its direct OTT release. Since they are back again, expectations are high. The film is scheduled to release on November 28, 2025.

The trailer successfully raises the excitement

Coming to the trailer, it has raised the excitement among the neutral audience, and so far, the response has been positive. Dhanush looks intense in it, and even his chemistry with Kriti Sanon is on point. It is in the zone of Raanjhanaa, where the romance takes an ugly turn. So, yet again, Aanand L Rai is ready to surprise the audience with twists in the romantic tale.

While the entire album is yet to be released, the trailer has given us a glimpse that Tere Ishk Mein will be loaded with some chartbuster songs. On the whole, the trailer has done its job of creating a solid buzz among the audience, thus raising the box office potential.

Tere Ishk Mein is all set to be Dhanush’s biggest Bollywood opener!

Considering the buzz after the trailer release, Tere Ishk Mein looks in a position to register a strong start at the Indian box office. While it’s too early to predict, the film is likely to open in double digits on day 1. With this, Dhanush is ready to surpass Raanjhanaa’s opening day collection of 5.12 crores and pull off his biggest Bollywood opening.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dude Box Office (Closing Collection): Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baiju’s Rom-Com Wraps Up With A Massive 109% ROI!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News