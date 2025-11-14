There are men madly in love, and there are men heartbroken in love, and then there are men who are themselves love! Dhanush is that man, and no one in this industry plays a man wasted in love better than him! Probably, that is what makes him a star: he is devastatingly real. The trailer for Tere Ishq Mein assures that he will yet again make us love the toxicity in love, and an equally brilliant Kriti Sanon matches him!

Aanand L Rai, yet again, highlights love that is broken, but this time it roars in agony. These roars, matched by brilliant notes composed by AR Rahman in the background! While Dhanush plays a wounded soul, his vulnerability matches the agony of revenge!

In a world full of heroes with six-packs or smooth dialogues charming the audience with a flirtatious smile, Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein brings Dhanush as a complex, flawed, and utterly human character. He makes mistakes, though he doesn’t seem to correct those mistakes! Still, his rage is not stylish; his love is an obsession!

Matching this brilliance is Kriti Sanon, who passes all the parameters of this raw, unpolished intensity, making this love story tragic yet toxic, compelling yet complex!

What steals the show in the trailer of Tere Ishk Mein is the voice of Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, offering parting notes on the do’s and don’ts of Ishq. The film appears to master the delicate art of fusing heartbreak with a commercial entertainer! An equally iconic, soulful music defines this trailer further!

The thing with Dhanush is you know his character is toxic, but his inner Majnu is lovable, it has a charm to it! When he said, Love me thoda Little Little in Atrangi Re you had no choice but to do what he says! This time, when he says, Poora Dilli Phoonk denge, pyaar mein pad gaye to, you can only believe him!

Can’t wait for November 28!

Have a look at this phenomenal trailer.

