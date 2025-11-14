Dhanush’s Idli Kadai has managed to impress with its viewership numbers on Netflix in two weeks. The film stands at a total viewership of 8.1 million from the platform, and in two weeks, it has become the second most-watched South Indian film of 2025 on Netflix after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

Enters Top 5 Most-Viewed South Indian Films 2024-25

Dhanush’s film has managed to enter the list of the top 5 most-viewed theatrical South Indian films on Netflix, which arrived on the platform after a theatrical run in 2024. It has surpassed the lifetime viewership of Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD on the platform.

Idli Kadai OTT Verdict Week 2

According to data by Netflix from November 3 to November 9, 2025, Idli Kadai garnered a viewership of 2.9 million on Netflix against 7 million viewing hours in its second week and secured the 4th spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by the Danish rom-com Mango.

Here are the most-viewed South Indian films that arrived on Netflix from 2024-25, after they finished their theatrical run.

Maharaja: 19.7 Million Lucky Baskhar: 19.4 Million Amaran | Pushpa 2: 9.4 Million Devara: 8.6 Million Idli Kadai: 8.1 Million Kalki 2898 AD Hindi: 8 Million HIT 3: 6.9 Million Indian 2: 6.8 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 6.2 Million Kingdom: 6 Million

Idli Kadai OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of Dhanush‘s film, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

W eek 1: 5.2 million | 12.5 million viewing hours | Rank 2

Week 2: 2.9 million | 7 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Total: 8.1 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

