Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen have been the young stars of 2025, creating a stir at the box office with their superhero Malayalam film, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra. While it is one of the most profitable Indian films of 2025 and the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year in India and worldwide, the film has also achieved a strong opening record on OTT platforms.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Surpasses Three Mohanlal Films!

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s OTT debut has managed to surpass not one, not two, but three Mohanlal films. The superhero flick surpassed the debut week viewership of all three Mohanlal films of 2025 – Hridayapoorvam, L2: Empuraan, and Thudarum.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Verdict

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, in its debut week, garnered a great viewership of 4 million, taking the second spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of November 3 – 9, 2025, as per Ormax data. Only films it could not surpass were Kesari Chapter 2, and Tourist Family!

Here are the debut week viewership of the top 10 theatrical releases that arrived on JioHotstar after May 2025.

Kesari Chapter 2: 5.7 million Tourist Family: 4.4 million Lokah Chapter 1: 4 million Hridayapoorvam: 3.4 million L2: Empuraan: 3 million Thudarum: 2.9 million Ronth: 2.4 Million Paranthu Po: 2.2 Million Mirai: 2 million Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 1.9 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Ormax weekly, not day-wise.

