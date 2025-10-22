War 2 completes its second week of streaming on Netflix. It is holding strong on the streaming platform and stays firmly in rank 3 in its second week. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor is performing strongly on Netflix, finding a new wave of audience appreciation after its theatrical run. Scroll below for a detailed OTT verdict of the film.

The movie is part of YRF’s Spy Universe and a sequel to War. The scales were upped in the sequel from action to stars as Jr NTR enters the Spy Universe with this film. It was one of the most anticipated films of this year owing to the face-off between HR and NTR. People who missed it in the theaters are watching it on the streaming platform this festive season in the cozy comfort of their homes with their families.

War 2 OTT Verdict Week 2

War 2 showcases consistent hold in its second week of streaming on Netflix. According to the data provided by Netflix for the week of October 13-19, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action thriller still ranks #3 in the weekly top 10 list of non-English movies on Netflix. The actioner has generated 3.5 million views in its second week of streaming against 10.2 million viewing hours. The film ranks #1 in four countries, including India and Bangladesh. Additionally, it is trending in the top ten in sixteen countries.

War 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the romantic drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3.4 million views | 9.9 million hours | Rank 3

| hours | Rank 3 Week 2: 3.5 million views | 10.2 million hours | Rank 3

Total 6.9 million views

Set to enter the top 10 most-viewed films on Netflix in 2025 list.

Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 will have to beat Inspector Zende‘s 7.8 million views to crack the top 10 most-viewed films on Netflix in 2025 list. This might happen only in the third week of streaming.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed films on Netflix in 2025. These films are either a direct release or arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Jewel Thief1: 8.2 million views Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 million views Raid 2: 12.3 million views Saiyaara: 10 million views Pushpa 2: 9.4 million views Jaat: 9.4 million views Aap Jaisa Koi: 8.8 million views Deva: 8.7 million views Nadaaniyan: 8.2 million views Inspector Zende: 7.8 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

