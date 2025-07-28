Aap Jaisa Koi Review By Men: "Maana Bahut Se Kharab Hain, Par Hum Sab Nahi"

It has been more than two weeks, but the impact of R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romantic film Aap Jaisa Koi is still closer to the hearts of the audience. The rom-com produced by Dharma Productions won hearts instantly as it arrived on Netflix and garnered 7.4 million views in two weeks.

Dear Men, We Know, Not All Men!

After watching the film and being in its spell for a few days, I tried dissecting the zillion layers it holds. And of course, one of them was Ayesha Raza’s character, who does not fall in line with the moral compass! Men and women had different sets of opinions around the character, and we are done with that conversation! But an interesting perspective is how men, in their entirety, felt about the film! And while men might feel cornered and attacked, I would like to assure them that we, as women, know that not all men!

Let us be honest: it always gets a bit uncomfortable when men have to plead not guilty and argue that not all men, every time, a film focuses on women’s empowerment and advocates for a gender-neutral society. After watching Aap Jaisa Koi, I was so sure that the film would have two different streams of opinions owing to the nature of the film, because, as much as people would like to compare it with Rocky – Rani, the fact of the matter is that it is not Rocky – Rani!

We Are Trying – It Is Difficult!

A unanimous echo, when discussed about the issue of rooted patriarchy in the family, says, we try! Yes, just like R Madhavan‘s Shrirenu’s dilemma, Indian men go through this self doubt of being patriarchal or not, very often. Many a times, just like Shrirenu, they do not realize when they shift their gaze and start behaving like a patriarch themselves. But an honest admission says, “We try, it is difficult, but we do try!”

It Is Difficult To Understand Men!

However, men in general agree that it is very difficult to understand men. Especially because they generally go into a cocoon and refuse to leave! However, many of them confidently admit, “Maana bahut se kharab hain, par hum sab nahi.” Discussing a scene in Aap Jaisa Koi, a male friend close to his 40s pointed out how Madhavan’s Shrirenu allowing Fatima‘s Madhu to enjoy was bizarre. “We cannot decide who, what, why, and when,” when it comes to the idea of enjoyment for your partner or any relationship, for that matter!

The Bottom Line – Cheating Is Cheating!

The bottom line for most of the men I talked to about Aap Jaisa Koi was the same – cheating is non-negotiable. Most of the men question if Shrirenu would have the same stand on the issue, if not his Bhabhi, but his wife would have cheated. Emotionally or physically, you cannot cheat on your partner just because you are being ill-treated. A relationship that involves two people deserves closure with respect and not humiliation for either party! And I think men and women are actually on the same page when it comes to the basics of a relationship. Kudos to Aap Jaisa Koi for initiating the conversation as well!

