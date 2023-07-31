Fatima Sana Shaikh made her big Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra in Dangal. It’s one of the best films Hindi cinema has witnessed, and Fatima gave an incredible performance in it. In a recent interview, the Ludo actress opened up about coming from a very low middle-class family and how people have this misconception of actors being rich while revealing her growing-up story. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Fatima is quite popular on social media, with over 3 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives a sneak peek to fans through her aesthetically pleasing feed, and we love all her golden hour pictures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Humans Of Cinema, Fatima Sana Shaikh spoke about living in a 1RK back in the day and said, “I come from a very low middle-class family. I come from a place where we used to live in a 1RK on the ground floor which was a parking basement turned into a house. So, it’s been a process. I am proud of myself. It is not like I have purchased a house. I live in a rented house. At least I have crossed the milestones which I wanted to while I was struggling, and I am still struggling. This process never stops, and the struggle never ends.”

The Ludo actress added, “You are constantly looking for good work and you are constantly fighting your own instinct – ‘Should I work for money or wait.’ So you also change according to your needs and wants.”

Fatima further shared, “If I want to pay my bills and loans, I have to do the things I don’t want to do. One has to work for survival. When you have luxury, enough financial safety, only then you can choose to do things that make you happy as an actor. But sometimes you don’t have that choice.”

What are your thoughts on Fatima Sana Shaikh talking about living in a rented house? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Fan Trolls Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Anurag Kashyap Destroys The Troll In Just 4 Words & Melts The Internet Over His Support For Karan Johar, Hindi Cinema

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News