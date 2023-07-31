Post corona, film and watching cinema have seen a major shift of paradigm with audiences opting to skip theatres, waiting for the film to drop on OTT, and filmmakers struggling to bring them back to theatres. In such a testing time, it was a ray of hope when films like Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Hindi films tried to attract audiences to the theatre. However, it was more heartwarming to see a filmmaker stand up for another filmmaker, appreciating his film wholeheartedly when Anurag Kashyap confessed to watching Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani not once but twice.

In a very long post, Kashyap poured his heart out over how good Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film is. He was a true blue critic mentioning the strengths and highlights of the film. However, his elaborate post did not go down well with the internet, which started trolling him left, right, and center. But along with Kashyap’s trolling, people started attacking Rocky Aur Rani, and this is when the Black Friday filmmaker stepped in.

Like a warrior, Anurag Kashyap defended Karan Johar’s film one comment at a time. He tried taking on trolls, and his reply on spotting a troll has gone viral all over the internet. A troll, while taking a dig at Kashyap’s post about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, wrote, “had to watch Oppenheimer again literally to cleanse my eyes just after.” The filmmaker immediately responded, “ticket dikha dono ka ? Troll,” asking him to show the tickets to both the shows of Oppenheimer he claimed to watch! Now that is how you roast ’em like a KING!

Another fan attacked the director and wrote, “In this post about Johar’s representation of taboos and topics, you have skillfully balanced your perspective, which somewhat shields you from the criticism you should face for endorsing a problematic film.” The director replied, “dear friend- what do you call Barbie and EEAAO ? Two of my favourite films of@last two years . Don’t bracket cinema into a single definition. And what is a seat at high table?”

Anurag Kashyap further defended the genre of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and put forth a justification, “I watch bruce Lee and Jackie Chan films, have seen all Stallone and Schwarzenegger block busters, am a Govinda fan too and I love Ramsay films . My cinephiles is not limited as yours , am more a genre film freak and I find art house mostly pretentious and boring.”

An Absolute yes for a Masterclass from him on ‘How To Support A Filmmaker In Testing Times!’ For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was released in theatres on Friday, 28 July, and received well with a terrific word of mouth. You can read the review of the film here.

