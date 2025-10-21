The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sarah confronting EJ. On the other hand, Steve and Brady searched around for Sophia, who fled after being exposed. Johnny and Chanel were left in the dark while the search for Sophia went on. And then lastly, Javi and Leo worried about Tesoro.

The drama, the secrets, the questioning, the revelations, the confrontations, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 21, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 21, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Gabi and Theo coming to an understanding. Tony promised Gabi the CEO position if she found dirt on Xander and Philip that could help him regain control of the company. She fulfilled her job, but Tony backed out of his promise and gave up the CEO position to Theo.

Gabi was enraged and felt betrayed. But now it seems things have fallen into place. Theo may be the CEO, but Gabi has also ensured that she gets what she wants. She now has full control of her fashion line, Gabi Chic, and that was her goal. Even though it’s not the CEO position, it’s still enough.

As long as she has control of her entity, she can make things work with Theo at the helm of the company. On the other hand, Xander questions Philip. Is it about Sarah? Or is this related to them and their work at Titan? How will Philip respond to the questions his brother Xander has for him?

Meanwhile, Sarah consults Marlena. Is this in regard to Sophia, who was found and then broke down, knowing she got exposed in front of everyone? Will Marlena be able to help out? When EJ tries to butter up Belle, will it even work after the mess he made of their relationship with his choices?

EJ knows he messed things up, and this is his attempt at fixing it with Belle. But will she ignore him yet again and refuse to give him another chance? Or will she melt this time around? And then lastly, Abe and Paulina clash. The two have often agreed and been on the same page. But not this time.

Theo is the new CEO of DiMera Enterprises, and this has caused a major clash between the couple. Paulina is being supportive and happy for Theo, while Abe is absolutely not happy about this. And this has caused some friction between the couple. How will they navigate this disagreement?

