In the previous week, Days of Our Lives saw Brady, Tate, and Holly discovering the truth about Sophia and her lies, which led to the latter attempting to flee town. Stephanie and Alex planned and celebrated together while Chad dealt with the aftermath of breaking up with Cat due to his nosy family.

The drama, the chaos, the secrets, the tracking, the fights, and more are about to get serious in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 20, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 20, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sarah confronting EJ. What could this be about? Is this related to the hospital and the clinic? Or is this more personal and related to someone from his family? Next, Steve and Brady search for Sophia. After figuring out that her lies were discovered, she packed up.

Sophia knew she had to leave, and so she fled, but she was being searched by more than one person, and she wouldn’t be as lucky. Steve tracked her down using her phone, but will he and Brady be able to reach her in time, or will she manage to flee? Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel are left in the dark.

Sophia hasn’t just affected herself, Tate, Holly, and Brady, but also Johnny and Chanel, whom she tried to mess things up for. However, while this search is underway, they feel excluded. Is this because they are not actively helping in the search for Sophia? Will they get some good news soon?

Will they get the chance to confront Sophia about the mess she created for them, using Holly to crash their adoption plans? When Javi and Leo worry about Tesoro, what will they do about it? The baby has been living with them ever since he was found in the fire station, absconded by Sophia.

The duo has grown attached to the baby boy, and now that everyone is finding out the baby is Sophia’s child, they are worried for him. They won’t be able to keep Tesoro with them anymore, and Sophia will make all the decisions as the child’s mother. This has them worried and afraid for him. To know more, keep watching Days of Our Lives!

