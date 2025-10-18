In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Jack cleared the air with Billy and tried to fix things between him and his brother. Nick searched for answers about how Noah’s accident happened and who was responsible for actively targeting him. And last but not least, Audra received a painful reminder about her past.

From decisions and choices to amends and doubts, the audience actually has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 20, 2025

The first episode of the week features Nate receiving a surprise invitation. Who could it be from and why? Is it Victoria? Christine’s bachelorette party takes an unexpected turn. Is Phyllis going to be the one ruining things on her special night? And lastly, Phyllis plots her revenge. But how and why?

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

When Cane tries to make amends with Devon, will it work? Is he doing this to ensure his path to Lily gets smooth? Tessa makes a bold move. Is this about her kissing Daniel while drunk? And then there’s Phyllis, who places a risky bet. What new mess is she about to cause? Is it regarding Danny?

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Sharon and Nick worry about Noah’s condition. Is his condition so serious? What’s next for him? And how long will he take to recover? Up next, Mariah is confronted by her past. What trauma is about to surface for her this time around? Daniel makes a tough decision. Is this about Tessa and the kiss?

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Nick meets Sienna. How will this meeting go? Apart from Holden, is she also the one connected to Noah in some way? Phyllis catches Cane off guard. What could this be about? Then there’s Kyle, who digs for dirt on Holden. Will this plan massively backfire when Claire finds out?

Friday, October 24, 2025

The final episode of the week features Phyllis and Cane reaching an understanding. What is it going to be about? Kyle grills Sienna for intel. Will he get some info about Holden’s past? Sally goes out on a limb for Audra. Will this put her personal and professional life at risk? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out!

