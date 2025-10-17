The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Nikki taking matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Tessa visited Mariah in Boston, worrying about her safety and mental health. And then last but not least, Nick and Sharon met a mysterious stranger while worrying about Noah.

The drama, the shock, the conspiracies, the pain, the nostalgia, the trauma, and more are about to take center stage. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 17, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 17, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jack clearing the air with Billy. The brothers have often had friction in their bond, but lately the reason has been Cane. Though both of them love and care for each other, they are rarely on the same page on how to go about things, especially big business moves.

But too much friction can also ruin a relationship, and family is too important for Jack not to make an effort to fix things with Billy. Will the siblings really be able to remove the rift from their equation? Or will the corporate drama in the city threaten to break their bond? Up next, Nick searches for answers.

Nick rushed over after Sharon called him in tears, telling him about their son Noah being in a massive car accident. The two are emotional and scared as they wait to hear some good news while seeing him heavily bandaged and with a supposed swelling on his brain. And there’s more.

They met Detective Burrow, who told them it wasn’t just an unfortunate, accidental crash. It was deliberate, and someone actively pushed Noah’s car off the road and fled. Nick is not entirely okay with this and is going around digging for information about how this happened to Noah.

Will he be able to get some hints about what took place? Or will his search be empty-handed? And then lastly, Audra receives a painful reminder about her past. She has been quite busy emotionally, dealing with her breakup with Nate and her bickering with Kyle. Then there’s Holden and Claire.

But when she gets a hurtful reminder of her past, is this about Noah? Has she found out he was involved in a car crash? After all, the two did date once upon a time, and it won’t be easy hearing such hard news. Or is this about something else instead? Could it be about Holden? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

