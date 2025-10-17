The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Deke being saddened by Deacon’s pain and confiding in his sister Hope. Ridge and Brooke shared a passionate kiss and romanced each other. Deke secretly slipped his portfolio into the stack of designer submissions at Forrester Creations.

The drama, secrets, romance, trickery, reunions, and emotions are about to intensify soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 17, 2025

The final episode of the week features Deke introducing himself to Electra. He recently submitted his portfolio to Forrester Creations, and now he is introducing himself to Electra, who already works at the company. Deke is clearly ambitious and wants to be a fashion designer.

But how far is too far, and will he be reprimanded for his actions to gain entry into the company? Especially when he admitted that he quietly added his portfolio to the mix. On the other hand, Will struggles to understand why Luna targeted him. The aftermath of the paternity test is too harsh for him.

Will is unable to understand what happened and why Luna is targeting him, so he runs for his life. Not only did she spike his drinks and then r*pe him, but now she is pregnant with their child. Will didn’t ask for any of this, and now his whole life has derailed, and he cannot grapple with the reality of it.

Everything ahead is going to be a tough path, and he is not ready to face it. Not when everything he wants out of life is at risk. His flourishing career, a romance with Electra, and lots more. Will Bill and Katie help him go through the mess and be the supportive parents he needs right now?

Lastly, Finn confronts Li over her decisions. Luna is alive because of her, and it’s a reality that has ruined everything. Will was assaulted by Luna, and now she is pregnant with their child, causing havoc. And now Steffy is about to return home and be shocked by the fact that Luna is still alive.

Finn is not happy about any of it and wants Luna to face the consequences of the crimes she has done. He is also not happy about Li being the one who ensured Luna remained alive, and so he is confronting his adoptive mother about the same. Li is already guilty of making this massive mistake.

