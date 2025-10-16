The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Deacon beginning therapy sessions with Taylor. On the other hand, Brooke confided to Ridge how happy she is in her marriage and what she wants for Taylor’s future. And then, last but not least, Sheila visited Deacon at Giardino.

The drama, the doubts, the changing equations, the worry, the guilt and the action is about to get heated quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 16, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Deke being saddened by Deacon’s pain and confiding in his sister Hope. It hasn’t gone unnoticed that Deacon has been grappling with the trust break in his marriage with Sheila. His pain has been noticed by his kids Deke and Hope and the two are chatting about it.

Deke makes it clear that he is sad about how much their father is going through because of Sheila’s lies and betrayal. Will Hope be able to give him some comfort and promise him that their father will find the way towards happiness once again? Will Deke confess that he is dating Remy?

Meanwhile, Ridge and Brooke share a passionate kiss. The two not only reunited but got married right after Ridge broke off his engagement with Taylor. And now they are relieving their history once again by indulging in some romance. Will this last, or will some obstacle arise?

Especially now that Deacon is potentially finding his way towards Taylor, given that he is taking therapy sessions under her. And then lastly, Deke secretly slips his portfolio into the stack of designer submissions at Forrester. He may be focused on his personal life but he is equally involved in his career dreams.

He wants to be a fashion designer at Forrester Creations and working for the fashion line Hope for the Future line is his target. For the same motive, he is already plotting his way to the top. When he slips his portfolio into the submissions at the company, will this work out for him or cause trouble?

Will he later be reprimanded and rebuked by the others? Especially since the line is headed by his sister Hope herself? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to know more.

