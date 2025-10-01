The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Beth practicing a father-daughter dance with Liam. Meanwhile, Hope was torn between her love for Liam and her commitment to Carter. And last but not least, Eric and Ridge visited the Forrester showroom with Brooke, Carter, and Daphne.

The drama, romance, guilt, conflict, blackmail, and plotting are only going to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 1, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 1, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Hope admitting to Brooke that she has been reminded of her past love with Liam. The former has been stuck in a whirlpool of guilt and confusion. Hope is engaged to Crater, but her heart still beats for Liam, and the latter’s confession hasn’t made it easier.

Liam has made it clear that he loves her and wants her to reunite with him so they can be a happy family once again with their daughter, Beth. Hope cannot help but admit to her mother Brooke, that she cannot stop thinking about Liam and their history together. The confusion is simply mounting.

What advice will Brooke give to Hope about this situation? After all, she knows better than anyone what it feels like to still love someone from their past. Meanwhile, Ridge expresses his love for Brooke. Even though the two went through a whole separation arc, they have reunited once again.

Ridge broke off his engagement to Taylor and got married to Brooke again, and their romance is floating high at the moment. When he expresses his deep feelings for her, how emotional is she going to get? Especially since Ridge was so close to marrying Taylor, and Nick had proposed to Brooke.

But now Ridge and Brooke are together again, and they are basking in the glow of their love. And then lastly, Hope flashes back to a rooftop moment with Liam. If thinking about Liam all the time wasn’t enough, now Hope is also getting flashbacks of their special and beautiful moments together.

Is she having second thoughts about going ahead with her engagement to Carter? What decision will she make? Stay tuned to know more details.

