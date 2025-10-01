The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Theo being confronted by JJ about the continued awareness between them. Belle was firm with EJ. Chad and Cat reached a turning point. On the other hand, Jada updated Paulina. And then last but not least, Xander made inroads with Sarah.

The drama, confusion, obstacles, action, and troubles are about to become truly serious in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 1, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 1, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees EJ making a deal with Stephanie. With the gala and the clinic launch coming up, there’s a lot of work to do, and EJ wants to ensure that everything runs smoothly. When he has a deal for her, what could it be about? Is this about the clinic Stephanie is doing PR for?

Or is this deal from EJ about something else? Meanwhile, Holly pushes Tate away. The friction in their romance has only gotten deeper thanks to his plan to seduce Sophia into revealing the truth about their baby. Tate has been trying to fix the damage he has done, but Holly is not willing to listen.

She cannot forgive him for his actions and his behavior. What will Tate do to ensure that he gets another chance with Holly? Up next, Sophia puts her plan in motion. She has been plotting against Chanel-Johnny, using Holly to cause issues in their life, and plans to adopt Tesoro as their child.

Sophia spiked Holly’s drink and clicked, revealing images of an unconscious her. And now she is putting her plan in motion after getting the pieces she needed to execute it. How will it fare? Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel are blindsided. An evaluation is being done to ensure they are fit to be parents.

However, some bad news is on its way. Is this due to Sophia’s evil plan? Will this cause a major wrench in their plans to become parents? And then lastly, Kayla gives Brady surprising news. He knows that Sophia has been lying about her and Tate’s baby. And he wants to know if Tesoro is theirs.

After much deliberation, a DNA test was done to find out if Tesori is Tate and Sophia’s baby whom she claims was adopted. Kayla has the results with her, and when she has surprising news for Brady, is this about the DNA test or something else? Will Brayd find out Tesoro is actually his grandson?

