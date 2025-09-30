The fourth season of Bridgerton is scheduled for release in early 2026, and fans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite characters to the screen. Ahead of the new season, here’s a look at which cast members are coming back and who are the new additions to Bridgerton Season 4.

Bridgerton Season 4: Returning Faces Of Netflix Series

Luke Thompson will return to the third season as Benedict Bridgerton. He will be leading the season alongside Yerin Ha.

Apart from the current leads, some of the former leads will also be returning for the upcoming edition. Season 2 leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will be back as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Their unborn child is also expected to feature in season four.

Season 3 leads Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan will also be back as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Other returnees are Adjoa Andoh as Agatha Danbury, matron and doyenne of the Ton, and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling, who is the third sister of the Bridgerton family.

Up next, Victor Alli as John Stirling, who is Francesca’s husband. Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, the housekeeper of the Featheringtons. Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, the voice of the coveted author. Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, John’s cousin and Francesca’s love interest.

Joining the list are Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, the second sister of the Bridgertons, and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, the youngest Bridgerton sibling. Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, who is the youngest brother as well as the second youngest sibling of the Bridgerton family.

Ruth Gemmell will be back as Violet Bridgerton, the dowager viscountess and mother of the Bridgerton siblings. Martins Imhangbe and Emma Naomi will return as Will and Alice Mondrich. Daniel Francis will be back as Lord Marcus Anderson, Agatha’s brother, as well as Violet’s new love interest.

In addition, those coming back are Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, and Polly Walker as Portia Featherington. As per Tudum, the roles of Alice Mondrich and Brimsley will be featured as part of the main cast of the fourth season. And now onto the new cast additions.

Bridgerton Season 4: New Cast Additions To Regency Drama

Yerin Ha will be leading the season as Sophie Baek with Luke Thompson.

Katie Leung will essay the role of Lady Araminta Gun, a twice-widowed lady who is the stepmother of Sophie. Her daughters, Rosamund and Posy, are debuting this season, and she is determined to make things work. She is described as discerning, blunt, and serious about her social standing.

Michelle Mao will play Rosamund Li, one of Sophie’s stepsisters who is “beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother.” She is the elder sister of Posy and is determined when she “sets her sights on Benedict” this season.

Lastly, Isabella Wei will play Posy Li, the younger sister of Rosamund. She is the other stepsister of Sophie, but the kinder one. She is described as chatty and over-friendly, but “Araminta rarely puts the spotlight on her.”

