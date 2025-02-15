After months of waiting, Shondaland has something to show for Bridgerton season 4. The first look and sneak peek into the upcoming edition of the Regency drama is finally here, and fans are ecstatic to witness Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s awaited love story and season.

Led by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, the 4th edition will introduce a whole new family and weave a lot of popular tropes like a Cinderella retelling, rich boy-poor girl, and more into the next Bridgerton love story. Here’s what we know about the first look at the next edition shared by the production team.

Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha Lead Bridgerton Season 4

On the romantic occasion of Valentine’s Day, the team of Bridgerton shared a glimpse of what’s to come next season, including a few special scenes, a look at the masquerade costumes, and some behind-the-scenes magic. The video shows the return of known faces and the introduction of new ones.

As fans already know, Benedict’s love story will begin at his mother Violet’s masquerade ball, where he meets a mysterious Lady in Silver and falls for her, not knowing who she is. The first look also reveals a glimpse of a few of the characters’ masquerade outfits, especially Luke and Yerin, who the season will revolve around as they portray Benedict and Sophie.

The masquerade ball features a lot of grand costumes, sets, masks, and more as it starts off the social season of yet another year. Apart from the behind-the-scenes of some of the scenes of the edition, it also showed the return of previously loved characters. Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, was featured in a beard in the video, and fans are excited to see more.

Indeed, Dear Readers, the season's most anticipated event is sure to be a spectacle… pic.twitter.com/X0fvnMHRJc — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2025

He led the second season with Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma. While she was not featured in the video or any of the stills, she has been confirmed to return for season 4. Showrunner Jess Brownell has also confirmed that Kate and Anthony’s baby will be a part of the edition.

Phoebe Dynevor, who led the first season as Daphne Bridgerton, has not returned after season 2, much to the disappointment of fans of the regency drama. She expressed her desire to be back, but the writers did not want to write her part in the story anymore, even though she is a Bridgerton sibling. It is unclear why the makers chose to write Daphne out.

Nicola Coughlan who portrays Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton who essays the role of Colin Bridgerton led the third season have returned for the fourth season. Glimpses of them were featured in the video. Other key characters such as the rest of the Bridgerton siblings: Eloise, Hyacinth, Francesca and Gregory are also back for the next season of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton S4 pics >>>> Dozens of roses. pic.twitter.com/tY7DPdxbC3 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 14, 2025

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

