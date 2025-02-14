While the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been buzzing with a lot of drama, feuds, and fun, Bravo is already planning what to do with the next. The cast comprises Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John.

Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly are friends of the cast. However, several reveals have been made about actors and celebrities who were offered the chance to join RHOBH for the next season. Ana Ortiz has not joined the star-studded list and here’s what the actress revealed about this.

Did Ana Ortiz Receive An Offer To Appear On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

Amidst rumors of a potential cast shakeup or introduction of a few new faces in the next Beverly Hills season, Ana has revealed that she was contacted for a role on the show. During her appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, the actress shared that she got an offer to potentially be a part of the popular reality series next season.

She revealed, “I’m not gonna lie, there was a moment where I may have gotten an email from my agent where they may have been asking if I was interested in doing Beverly Hills.” Ana then pointed out that she doesn’t live in Beverly Hills, but her friend Mark Indelicato was ecstatic about it when he found out and said, “Girl, if you do that then I can be a friend of.”

She then shared her response to the offer and said, “I would like to be a friend of. I just don’t think I can be a regular cast member, but would I be a friend of? Yeah, I would.” Ana joked, “Although I think with as much mess as I talk about them, none of them are going to want to be my friend. You gotta have a thick skin,” referring to the constant scrutiny on reality stars.

Ramona Agruma Being Offered Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Ana Ortiz isn’t the only one who has received an offer to be a part of the popular edition. A while ago, Rebel Wilson shared that her wife Ramona Agruma has also been offered to be a part of the hit series. She shared during a podcast, “Here’s some hot gossip. Ramona just got asked to be a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills.” Rebel revealed that she loves reality television.

She also revealed that Ramona is not in favor of doing the show, but she would be a perfect fit for it. “Ramona would be great because she really tells it how it is. She doesn’t give a crap about whatever anybody says to her,” Rebel mused about her wife potentially joining RHOBH season 15.

