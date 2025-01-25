The 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has featured many arguments and fights between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley. The former friends have not been seeing eye to eye at all, and recent episodes featured things between them escalating to big outbursts.

Meanwhile, a new report has claimed that Kyle is not very happy with Dorit taking up so much screen space in the series. The 56-year-old is the only remaining original housewife, and she wants to keep the limelight on her, but the split storyline of Dorit and PK has been cutting into Kyle’s own lately.

Is Kyle Richards Angry About Dorit Kemsley Hogging Screen Space On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

According to OK Magazine, Kyle is reportedly unhappy about having to share most of the season’s screen space with Dorit. An insider told the portal, “Having known Kyle for years, it’s definitely possible she’s upset with Dorit for stealing her thunder on the screen.” The former has been the center of attention and is unhappy about someone else joining her.

According to the source, Kyle thought the season would continue to revolve around her surprising separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. Though the two split in 2023, they have still not filed for divorce, keeping things up in the air about their status. Up next, there was news of him moving out of their house and partying around the world while dating other women.

The insider continued, “When Dorit announced she was separating from her husband, she obviously would have to share screen time with the two storylines.” Kyle is allegedly “sick of being called the bad guy” and thought her split from Mauricio would make her a more “sympathetic character.”

But now, with Dorit also on the same train, it’s as if “Dorit is stepping on her toes by getting separated herself.” The insider claimed, “Everyone should be feeling sorry for Kyle, and now Dorit’s going through it as well.” The change in direction “doesn’t sit well” with Kyle, who is unhappy with it.

RHOBH Cast Allegedly Sick Of Kyle Richards & Her Attitude

The report claimed that the reality star is not too happy with the storyline, attention, and sympathy being split into two and is likely even “angry about that.” Previously, a report alleged that the other cast members were sick of Kyle’s queen bee attitude and were intentionally acting out against her.

It claimed that the other housewives were tired of her “not being completely transparent.” The source further suggested, “Some of them definitely are attempting to take her down this season.” They added that the others were unhappy about how the story always tends to go Kyle’s way, and she gets whatever she wants, regardless of how unfair it could be towards others.

